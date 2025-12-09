Police Hunt Voyeur at Falmouth Beach

Devon & Cornwall Police are on the lookout after a creepy voyeur incident at Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth.

Incident Details

The disturbance happened on Wednesday 15 October at the women’s toilet block on Cliff Road. It was between 6.05pm and 6.30pm when a man was spotted acting suspiciously towards a woman.

Who’s This Man?

Officers have released pictures of a man they want to speak to. They believe he could have crucial information to crack the case.

How to Help

If you recognise this man or have information, call 101 or reach out via the police website. Use crime reference 50250267497 when you get in touch.