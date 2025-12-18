Watch Live

TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot

  Updated: 12:33
  18 December 2025
Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot

Thames Valley Police are on the lookout for a silver or grey hatchback spotted near a fatal collision on the A4 Bath Road in Calcot.

Tragic Early Morning Crash Claims Life of Stephen Allen

Just before 6:30am on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 64-year-old Stephen Allen was struck by at least one vehicle while crossing the road near Lidl’s superstore.

Two Men Arrested, One Still Under Investigation

  • A 27-year-old Reading man was arrested on 2 December for causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He’s now on conditional police bail.
  • Another Reading man, 41, arrested the day of the crash on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, remains under investigation.

Police Appeal for Witness to Step Forward

Sergeant Matt Cadmore from the Roads Policing Unit said:

“We’re still investigating this tragic incident that took Stephen’s life. His family are being supported by trained liaison officers, and my thoughts remain with them. “We’ve released an image of a vehicle of interest—likely a silver or grey hatchback—that we believe witnessed the crash but wasn’t involved. “Despite CCTV and ANPR checks, we haven’t located this car yet. “The vehicle was seen travelling from Burghfield Road, turning left towards Calcot at 6.27am on that morning. “If you drive this vehicle or know the driver, please contact Thames Valley Police urgently.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43250602213 or report online.

