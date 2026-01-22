Watch Live

RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape

  • Updated: 15:56
  • , 22 January 2026

Met Police detectives are urgently seeking witnesses after a woman was raped in Lambeth.

The attack happened at an address in Pulross Road in the early hours of Thursday, 8 January.

Suspect Caught and Charged

The victim reported the attack straight away. Police launched an immediate investigation. They quickly identified a suspect, who is now charged with two counts of rape and drug supply offences.

Witnesses in Pulross Road May Hold Crucial Clues

Officers believe the woman spoke to two people around 11am the same day in Pulross Road. Detectives want to track down these individuals as they could be key to the case.

Detective Constable Oliver Colville, leading the probe, said: “It is important that we speak with any key witness who may have information about this incident. We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls, and we need to understand the full picture around what happened that day. If you were in the Pulross Road area at around 11am on Thursday, 8 January, and you spoke with a woman in distress, then please come forward to police.”

How to Help Police Catch the Culprit

  • Call Met Police on 101, quoting reference CAD2961/8Jan.
  • Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The victim is receiving specialist support from officers following the report.

