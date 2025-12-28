Watch Live

Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve

  • Updated: 19:57
  • , 28 December 2025
Police are on the hunt for information following a reported sexual assault on a man in his 30s in Lewes on the night of December 24.

Incident Near Pells Pool Between 10pm and 3am

The victim was near Brook Street, close to Pells Pool, from around 10pm on Christmas Eve until 3am on Christmas Day when the assault is believed to have taken place.

Dedicated Police Team on the Case

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “Following the launch of this investigation, we want to reassure the public that a dedicated team is working tirelessly to explore every lead.”

“Police patrols can be expected in Pells Pool and Brook Street, plus Eastgate Street and Lansdown Place as part of ongoing enquiries.”

Public’s Help Needed

DI Patch urged anyone who was in Lewes on Christmas Eve night to come forward. “If you saw anything suspicious, have any footage, or information that could assist, please get in touch.”

Anyone with tips can report online or call 101 quoting reference 15 of 25/12.

