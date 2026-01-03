Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police are on the lookout for Ying Li, 33, wanted in connection with a cannabis factory and modern slavery investigation in Sheffield. Officers executed a raid on Fort Hill Road on April 15, uncovering the illegal setup and finding two victims believed to be trapped by modern slavery.

Ying Li: Who Is She?

Ying Li is described as an East Asian woman, slim build, about 5ft 4in tall, with straight dark brown hair. Police believe she is still in the UK and spent time in Sheffield this year. She has also lived in Bournemouth previously.

Police Appeal for Information

Do not approach Ying Li if spotted – call 999 immediately.

If you have info on her whereabouts, report online or call 101 quoting investigation number 14/70547/25.

Prefer to stay anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Li or knows where she may be staying,” said South Yorkshire Police.

This investigation also involves immigration offences. The two victims found are now being safeguarded appropriately.