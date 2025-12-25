Police Hunt Young Man Wanted for Sexual Offences in Thame

Thames Valley Police are urgently seeking help to track down Joshua Smith, 23, wanted in connection with sexual offences and harassment.

Who Is Joshua Smith?

Age: 23

Appearance: White male, light brown receding hair, brown beard, blue eyes

Known to frequent: Oxford

Police Issue Warning and Appeal

Detective Constable Thomas Hayes said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Joshua Smith and we are now appealing for the public’s help in locating him. If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 999.”

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call 101 or report online quoting reference 43250265331. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.