Police in Leeds area continuing to appeal for information to help trace a woman who went missing from the Adel area more than a week ago

Seada Oumer Habib, aged 26, was reported missing after leaving her address in Oak View at 11.30pm on November 25.

She walked towards Church Lane and officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area around that time and may have dashcam footage of her movements.

She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, small build, with short dark hair in box braids. She was thought to be wearing a head scarf, pink sweatshirt and grey hoodie. She has a beauty spot on her lower left lip.

She is from Ethiopia and speaks no English.

There are concerns for her welfare and officers are carrying out enquiries to trace her and check she is okay.

Anyone who has seen Seada or who has any information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 716 of November 26 or reference 13230655268 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat