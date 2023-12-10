police intensify search for missing 14 year old phoebe in manchester

An urgent search operation has been launched by Greater Manchester Police for a 14-year-old girl, Phoebe, who mysteriously vanished after visiting an Asda supermarket in her school uniform. Phoebe was last seen on Friday at around 3 pm entering the Asda store in Eastlands, Manchester. The police have issued an appeal to the public for assistance in locating her.

Phoebe is described as being 5ft 4in tall with blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a navy blazer, white shirt, black trousers, and black trainers – her school uniform. The police have also released a picture of Phoebe to aid in their search efforts.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police are deeply concerned for her well-being and are appealing to anyone who might have information about her whereabouts. The public is urged to report any sightings or information directly to the police or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously if they prefer.

Greater Manchester Police provided a statement regarding the situation: “Officers in Manchester want to trace Phoebe, 14, last seen at Asda, Eastlands, at around 3 pm on Friday, 8 December. She is 5ft 4in tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing her school uniform. Anyone with information about Phoebe’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3678. Information can also be reported via 101, or shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

The disappearance of Phoebe has caused significant concern among the local community and authorities. The police are combing the area and reviewing CCTV footage from the supermarket and surrounding areas. The community is rallying together in hopes of a safe return for Phoebe.

As the search continues, Phoebe’s family, friends, and the local community await anxiously for any news regarding her whereabouts. The police are determined to leave no stone unturned in their search for the missing teenager.