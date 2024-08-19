 Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded with Nautical Equipment for Illegal Channel Crossing in Sangatte

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Prolific Crawley Shoplifter Jailed After Multiple Offences

Lorry Crashes into Bridge in Hackney and Catches Fire

French Border Guard Speedboat Attempts to Ram Migrant Vessel Crossing the English Channel

Two police officers taken to hospital after ‘evacuating’ Bromley flats in horror fire

Tensions Flare in Migrant Camp as Gunfire Erupts in Dunkirk

Home Breaking Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded with Nautical Equipment for Illegal Channel Crossing in Sangatte

Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded with Nautical Equipment for Illegal Channel Crossing in Sangatte

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded With Nautical Equipment For Illegal Channel Crossing In Sangatte

This morning Monday 19th August 2024) in Sangatte, police officers from Calais intercepted a vehicle carrying nautical equipment intended for an illegal maritime crossing of the English Channel.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene, but authorities successfully confiscated the equipment, preventing it from being used in an unauthorized crossing attempt.

French authorities have been intensifying efforts to curb the flow of illegal crossings as migrant attempts to reach the UK continue. The interception in Sangatte is part of ongoing operations aimed at disrupting the dangerous and often deadly crossings organized by smuggling networks.

The police are continuing their investigation and are seeking to apprehend the driver who fled.

Post Views: 5

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Police charged man over Dunmow sex attacks
A life sentence has been imposed on a teenager who murdered a man in Ashford, following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate
Two Avon and Somerset Police officers who stopped a violent man armed with a knife and an axe from harming himself and others in a residential street have been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards
Armed Police on Patrol in Portsmouth Shopping Centre
Pensioner left with life changing injuries following Maidstone collision
Multiple Injuries Following Ferris Wheel Fire at Highfield Festival in Leipzig
BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Ferris Wheel at Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany
Breaking

Firefighters Continue Operations at Somerset House Following Major Fire

Three Teenagers Hospitalised After Triple Stabbing in Peterborough
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teenage Girl from Maidstone
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Dartford
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Somerset House in Central London
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
Breaking

A suspect is to appear in court charged with making a false bomb threat in Dover

Eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport
Couple Jailed for Raping and Sexually Abusing 18-Year-Old Woman
Shooting in Sheffield Leaves Six Injured, Including Five Children Aged Seven to 15
Bus Collides with Car and Crashes into Scaffolding on Jeffery Street Gillingham
Firefighters Rescue Six Adorable Ducklings from Storm Drain in Biggin Hill
Merseyside Police Release New Images in Disorder Investigation
Woman Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on M20 in Kent
CCTV image released following indecent behaviour in Maidstone park
Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Stabbing in Luton

Breaking

Fire at Derelict Building in Sheerness Treated as Suspicious

Three Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder of Emmanuel Nyabako in Leeds
Two Migrants Hospitalised After Double Shooting at Calais Migrant Camp, French Police Launch Manhunt
Preliminary Report: Earthquake Near Hama, Syria – Magnitude Yet to Be Determined
Massive DDOS Attack Disrupts 𝕏 During Elon Musk and Donald Trump Event
Appeal to find missing woman from Chatham
Sussex News: Stolen Bike in Brighton Belongs to Young Woman with Disability
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Elderly man found dead in a Lewisham home died due to ‘blunt force trauma’
Fulwell Residents on Edge as Night Gang Epidemic Continues
Officers are appealing for help to find a man reported missing in Canterbury
All 31 of Ted Baker’s remaining stores are set to close this week
Man jailed for stalking after more than 100 videos of women being followed were recovered from his mobile phone
Man Found Dead at Lewisham Home as Woman Charged with Murder
Breaking

Captain Lays Down Ground Rules to Rowdy Passengers on TUI Flight from Glasgow to Tenerife

Breaking

Frontline Officers Achieve Major Success in Stemming Migrant Crossings to the UK

Breaking

Photojournalist Threatened by Migrants While Documenting Channel Crossings

Breaking

Hythe Mum’s Terror as Son, 5, Goes Missing at Dymchurch Beach for 90 Minutes, Dozens Join Search

RECOMMENDED

Appeal to find missing boy from Strood
Teenage girl missing from Maidstone
Alert from DWP: Benefit Payments May Arrive Early Due to August Bank Holiday
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Square Stabbing Incident
Maria Duma was last seen near a bus stop at Bluewater shopping centre on Sunday
Breaking

Man Charged Following Dalston Shooting That Left Nine-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured

Breaking

Drivers Over 70 Warned of £1,000 Fines if They Fail to Renew Licences DVLA warns

Breaking

Four-Hectare Grass Fire Erupts Behind Slade Green Station

Breaking

Man Jailed for False TikTok Claim of Fleeing Rioters in Derby

Breaking

Legal Orders Implemented for Today’s Protests in Newcastle

Breaking

Deadly Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza School Shelter, Killing Over 60

Breaking

Two More Charged in Southport and Liverpool Disorder, Total Rises to 24

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection with Rotherham Disorder

Breaking

First Picture of Captin Danilo Santos Romano from crashed Voepass flight that claimed 62

Breaking

Two Devon Men Jailed for Brutal Assault Outside Newton Abbot Pub

Breaking

Six far-right protests to be held in London including one at the Reform UK HQ

Breaking

Former Labour Councillor Remanded in Custody for Encouraging Violence at Walthamstow Protest

Breaking

Man Sentenced to Two Years and Four Months in Prison for Carrying Knife Near Southport Vigil

Breaking

Man Jailed for Threatening to Burn Down Asylum Hotel Using His Own Name on Twitter

Breaking

Frontline Officers Achieve Major Success in Stemming Migrant Crossings to the UK

Breaking

Photojournalist Threatened by Migrants While Documenting Channel Crossings

Breaking

Hythe Mum’s Terror as Son, 5, Goes Missing at Dymchurch Beach for 90 Minutes, Dozens Join Search

Breaking

Appeal to find missing boy from Strood

Top Stories