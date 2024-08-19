Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded with Nautical Equipment for Illegal Channel Crossing in Sangatte

This morning Monday 19th August 2024) in Sangatte, police officers from Calais intercepted a vehicle carrying nautical equipment intended for an illegal maritime crossing of the English Channel.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene, but authorities successfully confiscated the equipment, preventing it from being used in an unauthorized crossing attempt.

French authorities have been intensifying efforts to curb the flow of illegal crossings as migrant attempts to reach the UK continue. The interception in Sangatte is part of ongoing operations aimed at disrupting the dangerous and often deadly crossings organized by smuggling networks.

The police are continuing their investigation and are seeking to apprehend the driver who fled.