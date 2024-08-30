Police Investigate Early Morning Fight in Stoke Newington Church Street

Police were called to Stoke Newington Church Street at around 05:30 AM on Friday, 30 August, following reports of a fight. Emergency services, including police officers and ambulance crews, responded to the scene promptly.
A man in his 30s was found with head injuries and was subsequently taken to the hospital. Authorities are currently awaiting an assessment of his condition.
As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police have established cordons at the scene as investigations continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the altercation.
The police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in their inquiries. Witnesses or anyone with relevant information are encouraged to contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference number 1098/30aug. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers.
The investigation remains active, and officers are working diligently to gather all available evidence. The public’s cooperation is crucial in helping to resolve this case.