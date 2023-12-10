Police Investigate Late-Night Attack in Worthing

Police are conducting an investigation into a severe assault that occurred in the heart of Worthing town.

The incident was reported near the Montague Centre on Liverpool Road at about 2 am on Sunday (10 December). A man in his 40s was the victim of the assault, sustaining serious injuries to his face. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Detectives are urgently seeking witnesses, particularly aiming to contact a group of four individuals seen in the vicinity during the time of the assault. The group includes a white woman, approximately in her 40s, about 5’ 5” tall with dark brown hair and a northern accent; another white woman, in her mid-30s, roughly 5’ 8” tall, with long brown hair, dressed in a black puffer jacket; a white man, mid-40s, about 5’ 10” tall with a medium build; and a young white male, around 16 years old, 5’ 2” tall with a slim build.

Detective Sergeant Verity Spalding said: “The victim in this case is being supported by detectives as our enquiries continue.

“This is being treated as a targeted attack, and we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage.”

If anyone has any information, please report online or contact 101 quoting reference 0102 of 10/12.