Police Investigate Mysterious Death of Woman Found on Hunstanton Beach

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after a body was found on Hunstanton beach last night (Friday 20 October 2023).

Officers were called to Seagate Road at about 11.45pm after a member of the public reporting finding a body on the beach, opposite to the Sea Life Centre.

A police cordon was put in place while initial enquiries were carried out and the woman’s body was later recovered.

The cordon was lifted around 10am this morning (Saturday 21 October).

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

Officers have so far been unable to identify the woman and enquiries are ongoing.