Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack

Crime Rocks Beckway Street Area
Officers rushed to the scene close to Beckway Street, just moments from Old Kent Road, on the evening of December 29. The alarm was raised around 8pm after reports of a serious sexual assault.
Victim Gets Specialist Support
The female victim is now being cared for by specialist police units as detectives launch a full investigation.
No Arrests Yet as Hunt Continues
Despite an intensive inquiry, no suspects have been caught so far. Police remain tight-lipped on further details about the incident or potential suspects.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating reports of a rape, which occurred on Monday, 29 December at around 20:00hrs, close to Beckway Street. The female victim remains supported by specialist officers and enquiries remain ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage.”