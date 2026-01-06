Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack

Crime Rocks Beckway Street Area

Officers rushed to the scene close to Beckway Street, just moments from Old Kent Road, on the evening of December 29. The alarm was raised around 8pm after reports of a serious sexual assault.

Victim Gets Specialist Support

The female victim is now being cared for by specialist police units as detectives launch a full investigation.

No Arrests Yet as Hunt Continues

Despite an intensive inquiry, no suspects have been caught so far. Police remain tight-lipped on further details about the incident or potential suspects.