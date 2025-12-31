Masked Thieves Target Woodingdean and Hove Homes

Brighton and Hove police are hunting three hooded burglars after a spate of break-ins and an attempted raid in Woodingdean and Hove.

Attempted Break-In Foiled in Woodingdean

On 18 October, around 7pm, three men tried to force their way into a Chalklands Rise property. All had their faces covered with hoods or hats but were spotted and quickly fled.

Suspect 1: navy hoodie, blue jeans, black trainers with white soles

navy hoodie, blue jeans, black trainers with white soles Suspect 2: dark jogging bottoms, blue coat, blue/black trainers with white soles

dark jogging bottoms, blue coat, blue/black trainers with white soles Suspect 3: dark coat, black jeans, black shoes

Burglaries Follow Attempted Break-In

Later same evening: Jewellery stolen from a Warren Road property in Woodingdean. The same trio seen fleeing the scene.

25 October: Cash stolen from a home in Crescent Drive North, Woodingdean.

28 October: Man spotted circling a property in Meadway Crescent, Hove.

1 November, 7.50pm: Same three men burgled the Meadway Crescent property, stealing more jewellery.

All incidents appear linked by the suspects’ use of a dark Skoda Octavia.

Police Launch Operation Pirate – Need Your Tips!

“Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in helping us bring those responsible to justice,” police said.

If you saw anything suspicious or have information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Pirate.