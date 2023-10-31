Police Investigate Suspicious Vehicle in Vauxhall: Roads Reopen After Assessment

Vauxhall, London – October 31, 2023

A major road in Vauxhall, New Spring Gardens Walk, was temporarily closed off by police today due to reports of a suspicious vehicle, causing brief disruptions and concern in the area.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were summoned to New Spring Gardens Walk, situated at the junction with Albert Embankment, shortly before 11 am on October 31, 2023. Upon arrival, they initiated road closures to facilitate a thorough examination of the vehicle in question.

Following meticulous scrutiny by the authorities, the vehicle was ultimately assessed as non-suspicious. Consequently, roads were reopened to the public at 1:25 pm, relieving the disruption caused by the temporary closure.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police issued a statement regarding the incident, saying, “Officers were called at 10:59 am on Tuesday, October 31, to New Spring Gardens Walk at the junction with Albert Embankment. A suspect vehicle had been reported at the location. Officers attended the scene. Local road closures were in place while emergency services dealt. Following an examination of the vehicle, and nothing suspicious being found, the roads were reopened at 1.25 pm.”