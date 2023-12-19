Police Investigate Unexplained Deaths of Two Women in East Lothian Home

A police investigation is underway following the discovery of two women found dead in a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, East Lothian. The grim discovery has prompted a thorough probe by Police Scotland into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Emergency services were alerted to the situation last Wednesday afternoon after concerns were raised about the welfare of the occupants. Upon arrival at the property, police officers found the two women deceased inside the house.

The identities of the women and details about their deaths have not been released to the public. Police are currently treating the deaths as unexplained but not suspicious. However, the investigation is still active, with officers conducting inquiries to ascertain the full details of the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland stated: “Around 3.10 pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home. At this time, police are treating their deaths as unexplained but not suspicious, however, enquiries are ongoing.”

A report regarding the incident will be made to the Procurator Fiscal, as is standard procedure in such cases. This will involve a thorough examination of the circumstances leading up to the deaths, including any potential environmental or medical factors that could have played a role.

The local community has been left shocked and saddened by the news, with neighbours expressing their condolences and concern. The incident has also raised awareness about the importance of checking on the welfare of neighbours and community members, especially those who may be vulnerable or living alone.

Police Scotland is urging anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation to come forward. As the inquiry continues, further updates are expected to be provided by the authorities.

The incident serves as a sombre reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of community vigilance in ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.