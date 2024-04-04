Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford

Police responded to reports of a shooting incident at New North Road, Ilford, on Wednesday, April 3, at approximately 9.46pm. Both armed police and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) rushed to the scene following the distressing call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was promptly transported to an east London hospital for treatment, where it has been reported that his condition is stable and not life-threatening.

As investigations into the incident unfold, no arrests have been made at this early stage. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses relevant footage to come forward and assist with the investigation. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the police at 101 or submit details anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, information can be provided online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called at 21:46hrs on Wednesday, 3 April to reports of a shooting at New North Road, Ilford.

Officers; armed police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot injury.

He was taken to an east London hospital where his condition is not life-threatening.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 7652/3APR.