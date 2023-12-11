Police investigating the death of a baby in Ipswich have been granted an extension to continue to detain three people arrested in connection with the incident

Officers attended a property on Norwich Road just after 12:35pm on Saturday 9 December where, outside of the premises, they discovered a body of a new-born baby.

Paramedics were also in attendance, but the baby was sadly declared deceased.

Yesterday afternoon, Saturday 9 December, officers arrested two men and a female on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Officers have today (Sunday 10 December) applied for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court granting them an additional 21 hours to question the suspects, which will expire tomorrow evening (Monday 11 December).

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and formal identification procedures will take place in due course.

A police cordon remains in place within Norwich Road as enquiries take place.

Detectives are treating this as an isolated incident however this will understandably cause concern in the local area. Residents will see an increased police presence, including uniformed officers. Members of the public are encouraged to approach officers and discuss any concerns they may have.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information that could assist the inquiry are asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference, 37/71043/23 via:

Website – https://www.suffolk.police.uk/tell-us

Phone – Call 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.