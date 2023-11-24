Police Investigation Launched After Shooting Incident in Jobstown, Dublin

Authorities have launched an investigation following a shooting incident in the Jobstown area of Tallaght in Dublin last night, which left a woman injured.

At around 22.10 IST reports of a firearm being discharged led to a woman in her 30s seeking medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital with a suspected gunshot injury. Fortunately, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In addition to the shooting, Gardaí were also called to separate incidents of criminal damage by fire to a car and a house in the Jobstown area. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection to any of these incidents.

In their efforts to gather more information and establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, authorities are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly interested in anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, that could assist with the investigation. Those with relevant information are urged to contact Tallaght Garda Station at 01 666 6000 or reach out to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.