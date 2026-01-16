Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure

Thames Valley Police have released a chilling e-fit of a man wanted over an indecent exposure in Bicester.

Nightmare at Bus Stop

The shocking incident happened at around 10:45pm on Thursday, 27 November 2025. A woman in her twenties was targeted while waiting at a bus stop on Oxford Road.

Police Seek Public Help

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, standing between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, with a dark beard. He was last seen wearing all black: a Parka coat, jeans, trainers, and a beanie hat.