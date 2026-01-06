Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Shots Fired in Bexleyheath

Officers rushed to Broadway, Bexleyheath, at 2.15am on January 4 after reports of a shooting. Two men, aged 30 and 35, were both taken to hospital. The older man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene.

Victim Stable After Gunshot Wound

Police had been waiting for an update on the condition of the 30-year-old victim. Today, they confirmed he is now in a stable condition following treatment for his gunshot injury.

Emergency Services Respond Swiftly

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday, 4 January at 02:15hrs, police were called to reports of a shooting on Broadway, Bexleyheath. Officers attended alongside the London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service who treated a 30-year-old man for a gunshot wound before taking him to hospital. We await an update on his condition. A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene. He was taken to hospital due to his injuries.”

The London Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 2.10am today (4 January) to reports of a shooting on Broadway, Bexleyheath. We sent resources including ambulance crews, paramedics, an incident response officer, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance. Two people were treated and transported to hospital.”