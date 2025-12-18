Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing

t

Detectives have released new images of a key suspect in the brutal stabbing murder of 15-year-old Adam Henry in Islington last week. They urgently want to speak to 22-year-old Abdel Derdour, who vanished after the attack.

Adam was fatally stabbed on Westbourne Road at around 1 PM on Tuesday, 9 December. Despite heroic efforts by the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance crews, Adam died later in hospital. His devastated family is supported by specialist officers.

Who Is Abdel Derdour?

Age: 22

Height: Around 5ft 8ins

Build: Slim

Ethnicity: Mixed heritage

Distinctive: Sporting a moustache and facial hair

Aliases: Known to use multiple names

Derdour fled the scene towards Caledonian Road and is believed to frequent Holborn and nearby areas.

Police Appeal for Public Help

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, head of Islington policing, said: “Adam’s family have suffered an unthinkable loss, and we believe someone out there knows something that could help us bring those responsible to justice. If you have seen Abdel Derdour since Adam’s murder, please step forward. Even tiny details could be the vital breakthrough.”

Stewart also urged anyone preferring anonymity to contact Crimestoppers, which never asks for personal info or statements.

How to Help

Call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3568/09DEC

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

In a related update, another man was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Monday, 15 December, connected to the case.