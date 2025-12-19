Police Lasso Wild Goat Billy After Rampage Through Wiltshire Village

Billy the goat caused chaos trotting around Upper Seagry, near Chippenham, before police finally wrangled him on Thursday morning.

Goat on the Loose: Garden Terror and Holiday Hijinks

Billy wasn’t your average escapee. The mischievous goat stormed into a local garden, leaving a trail of destruction and cheekily nibbling on a Christmas wreath. Residents reported he was causing serious mayhem, with police describing Billy as “violent” and a risk to people and property.

Chippenham Cops Courageously Contain Caprine Chaos

Officers from the Chippenham response team sprang into action, tackling the unruly hoofed fugitive with impressive skill. Bodycam footage captures a tense moment as an officer says, “We’ve got it on a tow line” and “We’ve got some PSU (riot) shields because he’s trying to butt my head.”

Despite breaking free from the lasso initially, Billy was swiftly recaptured and returned safe and sound to his owner, bringing a dramatic end to his village rampage.

The Great Goat Getaway: A Wiltshire Tale to Remember

Wiltshire residents can now breathe easy—Billy the goat’s wild days are over, at least for now.