Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

Nottinghamshire Police Utilize Helicopters, Underwater Teams, and Community Efforts in Search for 19-Year-Old

Nottinghamshire Police have intensified their efforts in the search for 19-year-old Jacob Crompton, who has been missing for over a week. Jacob was last seen at midnight on March 23 in Retford, Nottinghamshire, prompting concerns from both authorities and the local community.

Desperate to locate the missing teenager, police have deployed various resources, including helicopters, an underwater search team, and a drone team. Additionally, detectives are meticulously analyzing CCTV footage and investigating potential sightings as part of their search efforts.

The disappearance of Jacob Crompton, described as “completely out of character” by his mother, Nicola Crompton, has deeply unsettled his family, friends, and colleagues. Despite the passage of a week since his disappearance, there has been no trace of Jacob, heightening concerns for his safety and well-being.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging anyone with information about Jacob’s whereabouts to come forward. She reassured the public that every piece of information could be crucial in locating Jacob and urged the community to remain vigilant.

Community members have also joined the search efforts, with reports emerging of searches conducted in woodland areas near Doncaster. Areas such as Bawtry, Misson, Misterton, and Mattersey have been among those searched by volunteers and concerned citizens.

Nottinghamshire Police, in collaboration with partner agencies and volunteer organizations such as the Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART) and Watersafe UK Search and Rescue Team (WUKSART), remain committed to finding Jacob and ensuring his safe return.

As the search for Jacob Crompton continues, Nottinghamshire Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating him. Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 299 of March 24.

The community, led by MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, has rallied together in support of the search efforts, demonstrating solidarity and compassion during this challenging time.