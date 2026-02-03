Watch Live

FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod

  • Updated: 11:50
  • , 3 February 2026

Police in Cumbria are desperate to find 47-year-old Alexandra Harrod, missing since September 2025. Also known as Alex, officers renew their call for any information on her whereabouts.

Last Seen in Seaton and Whitehaven

Alexandra, described as white with short dark hair, was last spotted wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a padded dark jacket, and carrying a dark rucksack. She was seen at her home in Seaton on the evening of 2 September 2025.

Earlier that day, CCTV captured Alex at Costa Coffee on King Street, Whitehaven, around 11:20am. She had also visited shops in both Whitehaven and Workington.

Missing Phone Could Hold Clues

Police are also looking for a missing Samsung J6 phone, possibly lost in Workington, Seaton, or the surrounding areas between 2 and 9 September. Detectives believe it could be key to finding Alexandra.

Alex Has Links Across England

  • Devon
  • Durham
  • Dorset
  • Leeds
  • Wiltshire

Officers urge anyone with information or who spots Alexandra to call Cumbria Police on 101 immediately. They also appeal directly to Alexandra to come forward if she sees this message.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 16.01.07
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
625936621_1580875513002306_8337797540882525147_n
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot
Police tape seals the cordon.
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash

Must READ

HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search
URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance

More For You

Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run

More From UK News in Pictures

Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs

More From UKNIP

DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire