Police in Cumbria are desperate to find 47-year-old Alexandra Harrod, missing since September 2025. Also known as Alex, officers renew their call for any information on her whereabouts.

Last Seen in Seaton and Whitehaven

Alexandra, described as white with short dark hair, was last spotted wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a padded dark jacket, and carrying a dark rucksack. She was seen at her home in Seaton on the evening of 2 September 2025.

Earlier that day, CCTV captured Alex at Costa Coffee on King Street, Whitehaven, around 11:20am. She had also visited shops in both Whitehaven and Workington.

Missing Phone Could Hold Clues

Police are also looking for a missing Samsung J6 phone, possibly lost in Workington, Seaton, or the surrounding areas between 2 and 9 September. Detectives believe it could be key to finding Alexandra.

Alex Has Links Across England

Devon

Durham

Dorset

Leeds

Wiltshire

Officers urge anyone with information or who spots Alexandra to call Cumbria Police on 101 immediately. They also appeal directly to Alexandra to come forward if she sees this message.