Police Launch Hunt for Trio in Didcot Tobacco Store Robberies

  Updated: 07:01
  20 December 2025
Thames Valley Police are on the prowl after a spate of robberies rocked a Didcot Co-op. Since November 29, 2025, three brazen men stormed the Mersey Way store, pushing staff and snatching tobacco.

Three Raids in Two Weeks

The latest hit went down just last Sunday around 7pm, when the suspects threatened shop workers again during the theft. Cops believe shoppers inside the store that night might hold vital clues.

Detective Pleads for Witnesses

“We urgently need anyone who saw what happened on Sunday to come forward,” said Detective Constable Elena Ticanet of the Priority Crime Team. “If you recognise the men we’re hunting or have any info, no matter how small, please contact us.”

Witnesses can call 101 quoting reference number 43250634969 or report online. Prefer to stay anonymous? Ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

