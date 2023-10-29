Police Launch Investigation After Range Rover Vogue Crashes into Bus Shelter Near Indian High Commission Injuring Seven

In a shocking incident, a Range Rover Vogue with a private plate crashed into a bus shelter, injuring multiple people in close proximity to the Indian High Commission. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by officers from the Catford Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

The Strand, where this tragic incident occurred, has been temporarily closed as authorities work diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this devastating collision.

The horrifying crash transpired in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the Range Rover Vogue ploughed into the bus stop, tragically mowing down six individuals.

The Metropolitan Police responded swiftly to the scene upon hearing a loud bang, with officers on secondment at the Indian Embassy describing a scene of utter chaos and immediately providing crucial first aid.

Nearby officers from Charing Cross Police Station also rushed to assist, equipped with first aid kits, and the London Ambulance Service swiftly declared a major incident. A substantial emergency response was initiated, with ten ambulances dispatched to the scene, in addition to multiple fire appliances and a significant police presence.

As investigations continue, the affected road remains closed in both directions and surrounding streets have been cordoned off to facilitate the inquiry. At the time of publication, attempts to reach the Metropolitan Police for further details have been unsuccessful. It has been reported that four individuals sustained serious injuries, with one potentially facing life-changing consequences due to the severity of their injuries.

This incident is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.