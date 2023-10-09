Police launch investigation into second Brighton Street stabbing

A second stabbing incident has occurred on the streets of Brighton, mere days after a similar attack just a few hundred meters away on Queens Road in the city.

Photo – Sussex News

Sussex Police have released a statement regarding the incident.

“Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Trafalgar Street, Brighton, at around 3.50am on Monday (9 October).

“A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

“Officers are carrying out extensive searches in the area and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence while inquiries are ongoing.

Photo – Sussex News

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting 162 of 09/10.

“A road has been closed after a man was stabbed near Brighton station in the early hours of Monday morning.”