Police Launch Major River Search After Dramatic Car Chase in Hull

  Updated: 06:09
  8 December 2025
Police Launch Major River Search After Dramatic Car Chase in Hull

Humberside Police have launched a major operation after two men reportedly jumped into the River Hull following a high-speed pursuit on Friday night.

Chase Ends in Collision – Two Men Flee on Foot

Officers on routine patrol spotted a car with a faulty rear light and tried to stop it around 8:25pm on December 5. The driver refused to stop, sparking a short chase through Hull. The vehicle smashed into a wall on Charlotte Street. Two men then ran off, reportedly plunging into the nearby River Hull at about 8:30pm.

Search Underway with Coastguard and Rescue Teams

Detective Inspector Andy Crawforth said: “Following reports of two men entering the water, a search was immediately launched to locate and identify them. We’re extremely concerned for their welfare.”

“The search includes patrol officers, Coastguard, Humberside Fire and Rescue, and our specialist Underwater Search Team. Residents should expect increased police presence throughout the weekend as enquiries continue.”

Police Appeal for Info and Footage

DI Crawforth urged anyone with information to come forward immediately: “If you know who these men are, or if someone you know went missing on Friday evening, please contact us. Any CCTV, doorbell footage, or witness accounts from the area around 8:30pm could be vital.”

Contact Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 461 of December 5.

