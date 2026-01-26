Staffordshire Police are urgently appealing for information on the whereabouts of Michael Broadhurst, 43, from Walsall.

Wanted for Multiple Harassment Offences

Broadhurst is wanted over several harassment offences linked to Barton-upon-Trent and the wider West Midlands area. Police say he has strong connections in Walsall and the surrounding regions.

Public Urged to Help Find Him

If you have any information on Michael Broadhurst’s location, call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21250125790.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.