Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France

West Midlands Police have reopened the hunt for Sarjit Kaur Mann, who vanished nearly 50 years ago while holidaying in Antibes, France. The 20-year-old Birmingham University student disappeared without a trace in late September 1976, sparking one of the region’s longest-running missing persons cases.

Last Seen Staying with Stranger Friends in South of France

Sarjit was on holiday with relatives when she asked to stay behind in Antibes with three British women she had met on the beach. The trio, described as white and in their late teens or early twenties, included a woman who called herself “Jane.” The young student wanted to explore local museums while her family returned home.

Mysterious Phone Call and No Trace Ever Since

A few days after Sarjit’s disappearance, her family received a chilling call from “Jane” who said, “Sarjit drowned. We are sorry, we couldn’t do anything,” before hanging up. The caller was never identified and Sarjit’s body was never found.

Police Plea: Someone Out There Must Know What Happened

“We are keeping an open mind regarding what happened to Sarjit,” said PC Shaun Reeve from the Missing Person Investigation Unit. “Despite the vague descriptions and the years gone by, we believe someone knows something. Sarjit would be around 70 now, and we urgently want to find these women or anyone with vital information.”

If you have any information, contact West Midlands Police directly on 0121 626 7003.