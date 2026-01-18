Watch Live

STUDENT MYSTERY Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France

  • Updated: 23:14
  • , 18 January 2026
Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France

West Midlands Police have reopened the hunt for Sarjit Kaur Mann, who vanished nearly 50 years ago while holidaying in Antibes, France. The 20-year-old Birmingham University student disappeared without a trace in late September 1976, sparking one of the region’s longest-running missing persons cases.

Last Seen Staying with Stranger Friends in South of France

Sarjit was on holiday with relatives when she asked to stay behind in Antibes with three British women she had met on the beach. The trio, described as white and in their late teens or early twenties, included a woman who called herself “Jane.” The young student wanted to explore local museums while her family returned home.

Mysterious Phone Call and No Trace Ever Since

A few days after Sarjit’s disappearance, her family received a chilling call from “Jane” who said, “Sarjit drowned. We are sorry, we couldn’t do anything,” before hanging up. The caller was never identified and Sarjit’s body was never found.

Police Plea: Someone Out There Must Know What Happened

“We are keeping an open mind regarding what happened to Sarjit,” said PC Shaun Reeve from the Missing Person Investigation Unit. “Despite the vague descriptions and the years gone by, we believe someone knows something. Sarjit would be around 70 now, and we urgently want to find these women or anyone with vital information.”

If you have any information, contact West Midlands Police directly on 0121 626 7003.

Recommended for you

Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
FAMILY MOURNS Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
BRUTAL STABBING Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
SLAPPED WITH JAIL County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years

Must READ

At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY RAIL SMASH At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
COSTA WORKER STABBED Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
KEBAB SHOP STABBING Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
KNIFE ATTACK Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
REFORM Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
TRAGIC DEATH Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
BANNED Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt

More For You

Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
RESCUED Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
BRING HER HOME Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime
HATE CRIME Bridgend Man Banged Up Just Two Days After Hate Crime

More From UK News in Pictures

Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG REMOVED Flag Thief Sparks Chaos at Iranian Embassy Protest
Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
BLADE HORROR Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook
UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
MASKED HIJACK UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
BORN AGAIN Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
FLIGHT BAN Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder
Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
NO MOVE Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
SATURDAY NIGHT TAKE AWAY Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
POLICE CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
CHAOS AND BEHIND BARS Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
STUNNING CONFESSION Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker

More From UKNIP

Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany
TRUMP SLAMMED Starmer Hits Back as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland Spat
Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
RIOTERS MAYHEM Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem
Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!
JEALOUS RAMPAGE Ex terrorised as thug smashes into new home – mum and baby escape to roof!
Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal
CHARING AHEAD Donald Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight European Countries in Bid to Force Greenland Deal
error: Content is protected !!