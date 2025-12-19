Police Launch Probe After Pro-Palestine Activists Vandalise David Lammy’s Labour Office

Pro-Palestine activists have defaced a Labour Party headquarters in Crouch End used by Tottenham MP David Lammy’s team. The dramatic vandalism unfolded early Wednesday, stirring fresh controversy around Lammy’s dual role as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

Graffiti Targets Lammy Over Palestine Action Hunger Strike

The group Shut The System claimed responsibility for sprucing up the Middle Lane building with spray-painted messages demanding rights for eight Palestine Action hunger strikers jailed nearby. These activists are locked in a desperate hunger strike, pushing for government action on their political demands.

Protesting media censorship

Immediate bail for hunger strikers

Fair trials for Palestine Action members

De-proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group

Closure of Elbit Systems, Israel’s major arms supplier

Palestine Action has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government since July 2025.

Police Investigate, No Arrests Yet

Metropolitan Police confirmed officers responded to the vandalism but have not made any arrests. A spokesperson said, “An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 3165/17Dec.”

The defaced office also serves as a base for the Hornsey and Friern Barnet Labour Party staff, linking the incident directly to the local Labour infrastructure.

Lammy Stands Firm Amid Growing Pressure

David Lammy recently rejected a request from over 50 MPs to meet the hunger strikers. Lawyers representing the activists warn that without his intervention, some prisoners may die.

Attempts to get a comment from Lammy on the vandalism and hunger strike were unsuccessful.