Kent Police are urgently hunting for 18-year-old Frazer Vardill, who vanished in Maidstone just after midnight on Friday, 20 February 2026.

Last Seen: South Park at Midnight

Frazer was spotted last in South Park around midnight. Officers fear for his safety and are appealing to the public for help.

What Frazer Looks Like

White male, brown hair

Height between 5ft 9in and 6ft

Wearing black puffer jacket, black tracksuit, and black trainers with white logos

Believed to still be in the Maidstone area

Have You Seen Frazer?

If you have any information, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 20-1168. For non-urgent tips, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or dial 101.