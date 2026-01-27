Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently seeking help to find Christopher Hurrell, 47, who has gone missing from Torquay.

Last Seen Catching Bus in Newton Abbot

Christopher was spotted this morning in Newton Abbot. CCTV shows him boarding the number 12 Stagecoach bus heading towards Torbay at about 8.47am.

Officers are trying to track his movements after he got on the bus, including where he got off.

Description & What to Do if Seen

Height: Around 5ft 10ins

Build: Stocky

Hair: Bald

Clothing: Possibly a grey beanie and a two-tone navy blue/light blue coat as per CCTV images

Police stress that searches and enquiries remain ongoing. If you spot Christopher or know where he might be, call 999 immediately quoting log 535 of 26/01/25.