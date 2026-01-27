Watch Live

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston

  • Updated: 01:56
  • , 27 January 2026

Devon & Cornwall Police is on the hunt for witnesses and any CCTV footage after a shocking sexual assault in Launceston.

Teen Girl Targeted Near Launceston College

Officers were called just after 9:20pm on Sunday, 25 January, when a 17-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man in an alleyway close to Launceston College. Luckily, the victim escaped when the attack was interrupted by a passing dog walker.

Suspect Arrested, Police Seek Further Leads

Patrol teams and the police helicopter were dispatched immediately. Shortly after, police tracked down and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Help Police Crack the Case

Devon & Cornwall Police are urging anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward. If you can help, call 101 or report via the police website, quoting incident number 50260020682.

