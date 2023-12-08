Police make Arrest after Man fires Gun Outside Synagogue in New York

In a disturbing incident that shook the local community, a 28-year-old man was apprehended by authorities after allegedly firing a gun outside Temple Israel in Albany, New York. The incident took place on the first night of Hanukkah, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul swiftly condemned the incident, emphasising the importance of public safety and unity against hate crimes. In a statement on Thursday, Governor Hochul expressed her dismay, stating, “Undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is deplorable.” She further added, “New Yorkers stand united against anti-Semitism, hate, and violence in all forms.”

This incident comes amidst a troubling increase in hate crimes targeting Jewish people, Muslims, and Arabs across the United States. Authorities have been sounding the alarm about the rise in such incidents, particularly since the commencement of the war in Gaza.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the motive behind the alleged act.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.