Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset

Craig Hurcombe Missing Since New Year’s Day

Police have arrested a man over the disappearance of 40-year-old Craig Hurcombe from Wiltshire. Craig was last spotted around 6.20pm on New Year’s Day in Somerset’s Gurney Slade area.

He was reported missing to Wiltshire Police on 10 January but the case quickly shifted to Avon and Somerset Police on 12 January.

Man in 40s Held on Murder Suspicion

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed a man in his forties is in custody suspected of murder. Craig is described as white, 5ft 9in, average build, possibly wearing light trousers, a dark jacket, and a beanie hat when last seen.

Police Hunt for Dashcam Footage Across Key Roads

Detectives are scouring for dashcam clips from drivers who travelled these routes during crucial times:

Roemead Road, Roemead Lane, Simbriss Road, Pound Lane, Galley Batch Lane, and Golf Links Lane between 6pm on 1 Jan and 2am on 2 Jan

Roemead Road between 11pm on 30 Dec and 2am on 31 Dec

Chief Inspector Andy Pritchard said: “CCTV and dashcam footage are crucial to our investigation. We’re working closely with Wiltshire and Dorset Police and supporting Craig’s family.”

How You Can Help the Probe

Police have carried out forensic, CCTV, and house-to-house enquiries but need drivers passing through the area in the given windows to come forward.

Anyone with info or footage can report it via the Major Incident Public Portal. You can also ring 101 quoting ref 5226010430 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.