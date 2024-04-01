Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

A police motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in a Wiltshire village earlier today.

Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision on the B4192 South Street in Aldbourne at approximately 2:00 PM this Easter Monday. The incident involved a single vehicle, specifically a Thames Valley Police motorcycle.

The rider, identified as a man, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was subsequently airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for treatment.

As a result of the collision, the B4192 is currently closed to motorists and pedestrians in both directions to facilitate forensic collision investigation work. Authorities anticipate the road closure to persist until tomorrow.

In an official statement, Wiltshire Police provided further details regarding the incident, stating: “Road closures are in place on the B4192 between Aldbourne and Whittonditch following a single vehicle road traffic collision earlier today involving a Thames Valley Police motorcyclist. Following the incident, at 1:50 PM today (01/04), the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital. His next of kin have been informed.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time and we would ask that their privacy is respected. The road is likely to remain closed overnight to allow collision investigators to attend the scene,” the statement continued.

Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the collision or possesses dashcam footage relevant to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 132 of today (01/04), or to email the team directly at [email protected].