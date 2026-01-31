Watch Live

CHILD SEX CRIMES Police Officer Busted for Child Sex Crimes

  Updated: 21:08
  31 January 2026

A serving Avon and Somerset police constable has been charged with serious child exploitation offences.

Michael Elmer Arrested and Charged

Michael Elmer, 36, based in Bristol, was arrested in May 2025 after a probe by the Internet Child Abuse Team. He faces multiple charges, including:

  • Three counts of making indecent images or pseudo-photos of children
  • One count of distributing indecent images of children
  • One count of sharing intimate photos or films for sexual gratification

Elmer appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court and was granted conditional bail. He will next face Exeter Crown Court on 27 February.

Police Probe and Public Reaction

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed a separate internal investigation into professional conduct breaches is ongoing, but secondary to the criminal case.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “An investigation was immediately launched following information received, resulting in a serving police officer being arrested and suspended from duty in May 2025.

“We know this case will be of significant concern to members of the public due to the nature and seriousness of the charges.

“It will also cause distress to those working for Avon and Somerset Police. The vast majority of our officers and staff are dedicated to keeping communities safe.”

