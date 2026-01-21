Wiltshire Police are hunting witnesses after an officer was hit in the leg by a suspected catapult projectile.

Motorbikes Spotted Without Lights or Plates

Just after 9.30pm on January 17, an officer spotted motorbikes riding through Z Crossing, Everleigh, on Salisbury Plain. The bikes had no lights or number plates and ignored police attempts to stop them.

Officer Injured While Checking Thermal Scope

After leaving his vehicle to grab his thermal scope, the officer noticed a bike lurking in nearby woods. Suddenly, something struck his left leg hard, leaving bruises. The bike roared away immediately, with the lights off.

Police Appeal for Information

If you saw anything suspicious or have info, contact Wiltshire Police on 101 or via their website. Quote reference 54260006598.