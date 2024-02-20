Internal investigation launched after video footage captures disturbing scene in Portsmouth.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have initiated an internal investigation after a video surfaced online, depicting a disturbing altercation between a police officer and a detained man in Portsmouth.

The graphic footage, captured by a passerby on a mobile phone, shows a shirtless man pinned to the ground by at least three officers, while one officer repeatedly strikes him with punches and knees to the head. The incident has raised serious concerns about the use of force by law enforcement officers.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, depicts the male officer bending down beside the detained man and delivering forceful blows to his face. Additionally, the officer appears to employ a neck restraint technique, which has been criticized by experts for its potential to cause asphyxiation.

Former Scotland Yard detective, Peter Bleksley, emphasized the dangers associated with neck restraint, stating that it should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. He also highlighted that excessive force, such as punches and blows to the head, may not be considered proportionate or reasonable in many situations.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, the incident occurred during an arrest made at 5pm on February 1. The detained individual, a 39-year-old male, was apprehended on suspicion of assault, including assaulting a police officer and possessing an offensive weapon in public. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the altercation. However, the detained man has reportedly expressed feelings of trauma and severe pain following the incident.

The police department is appealing for witnesses to come forward with any additional information that may assist in their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

As the internal investigation unfolds, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are facing scrutiny over the use of force by their officers and are under pressure to ensure accountability and transparency in addressing this concerning incident.