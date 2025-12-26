Watch Live

OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash

  • Updated: 09:26
  • , 26 December 2025
Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash

Durham Police have slammed a vicious attack on their patrol car, which had all four tyres slashed while officers dealt with a crash that seriously injured several children.

Tyre Slash Deliberately Disrupts Emergency Response

The incident happened over the weekend in the Stanley and Consett area of County Durham. While officers were managing the aftermath of the collision, vandals targeted the police vehicle.

Durham Police shared a striking image of the damaged patrol car being carried on a recovery truck, highlighting the disruption caused.

Durham Police Hit Out at ‘Season of No Goodwill’

Taking to social media, the force’s armed and roads unit blasted those responsible. They said, “So much for the season of goodwill.”

“We never see the police round here… Well, here’s one reason you see less of us. While officers were dealing with the aftermath of a collision in the Detwentside area, which involved serious injuries to several children, all four of the tyres on our patrol car were slashed.

This takes both the car and the officer off the road, meaning you wait longer for our help when you need it. Vehicle recovered as mobile tyre fitters were very busy too.”

Why This Matters

  • The attack took crucial emergency support offline during a serious accident involving children.
  • It highlights the risks frontline officers face, not just from crime but from deliberate sabotage.
  • The message is clear: Such reckless acts delay urgent police help for the public.

Durham Police urge communities to respect emergency vehicles, especially during times of critical need.

