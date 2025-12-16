Police Plane Hunts Over Oxford After Three-Year-Old Goes Missing

UPDATE: Child Found Safe and Well

A police plane was scrambled over Oxford tonight after a three-year-old boy vanished in the Cowley area.

Massive Search Underway

Emergency crews swarmed Cowley Marsh following reports of the missing child earlier on Tuesday evening.

The National Police Air Service deployed a plane that circled the area as officers coordinated a frantic ground search.

Last Seen Near Cowley Marsh Nature Reserve

Witnesses say the boy was last spotted close to Cowley Marsh Nature Reserve, sparking an urgent police presence as they comb the area.

Thames Valley Police urged the public to stay alert. A spokesperson said:

“There is currently a high police presence around Cowley Marsh Nature Reserve due to a missing three-year-old child. If they are sighted, please call police on 999 immediately.”

Community On Edge

Locals have been urged to keep a close eye out for the youngster and report any sightings without delay.

Thankfully, police have now confirmed the boy has been found safe, bringing relief after a tense search operation.