Two men were hit by a car in Leeds in what appears to have been a deliberate attack, police have revealed.

Early Morning Incident on Swinegate

At 5.57am today, West Yorkshire Police were called to Swinegate near Leeds Bridge, first thinking it was a simple road traffic collision.

Officers quickly discovered that a black Vauxhall Insignia estate was believed to have been deliberately driven at the two men, aged 40 and 56, following an earlier argument nearby.

Victims Taken to Hospital

The men were rushed to the hospital with injuries that, thankfully, are not life-threatening.

A road closure was put in place during the vehicle recovery and scene examination but has now been lifted.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, especially those with dashcam or mobile phone footage, should contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13260045813 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat,” police said.

This shocking act has left the local community rattled as officers hunt for answers.