Police probe Hit-and-Run in Hove:Woman has sustained a serious leg injury

Police are requesting public assistance following an incident in Hove, where a 32-year-old woman sustained significant injuries. The incident occurred on Portland Road, where the woman is believed to have been struck by an unidentified vehicle that did not remain at the scene. She has sustained a serious leg injury, necessitating surgical intervention, and is currently hospitalised.

The incident took place between the evening of Saturday, December 2nd, and the early morning hours of Sunday, December 3rd. Officers leading the investigation are urging anyone who may have witnessed the event, or who has dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage from the vicinity during the relevant timeframe, to come forward.

Individuals with any pertinent information are encouraged to contact the police either through their online platform or by phoning 101, referencing case number 1063 of December 4th.