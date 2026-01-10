Watch Live

UNDER FIRE Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case

  • Updated: 18:41
  • , 10 January 2026
Two Cops Under Fire for Dropping the Ball

Two police constables face gross misconduct investigations following alleged slip-ups in probing an assault linked to the Huntingdon train knife attack.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is scrutinising Cambridgeshire Police’s bungled handling of an attack in Fletton, Peterborough, on 27 September last year. The victim, Ricky Butcher, was seriously wounded.

Force Refers Itself After Suspect Review

Cambridgeshire Police referred themselves to the IOPC in November after assessing previous contacts with Anthony Williams, the 32-year-old charged with 13 counts of attempted murder for the 1 November Huntingdon train stabbing.

Williams remains in custody. No one has yet been charged for the Fletton assault.

Victim Speaks Out as IOPC Launches Full Investigation

Butcher suffered cuts to his mouth after being confronted by a knifeman outside The Fletton Club. Police arrived too late to catch the attacker.

“I’m happy it’s been taken seriously by the IOPC but disappointed in the two officers for not taking me more seriously,” said Butcher.

The force told UKNIP the assault is now officially investigated and a file sent to the Crown Prosecution Service but declined further comment.

The IOPC confirmed officers spoke to Butcher at the scene but made no arrests as the suspect had fled.

Emily Barry, IOPC director, said: “Since the serious incidents on the London-bound train from Peterborough on 1 November, we have worked closely with Cambridgeshire Constabulary to ensure all complaints or misconduct are properly referred. We will investigate this September incident thoroughly and keep both the complainant and the force informed.”

