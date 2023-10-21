Police probe teen stabbing in Brockley Rise

Police were called to Sevenoaks Road, SE4, at 11.16hrs on Saturday, 21 October to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended. A teenage boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening. There have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue.