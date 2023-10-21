Subscribe

Get the latest breaking news from the UK and around the world your trusted source for news

Today: October 21, 2023
37 seconds ago

Police probe teen stabbing in Brockley Rise

Police were called to Sevenoaks Road, SE4, at 11.16hrs on Saturday, 21 October to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended. A teenage boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.
His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening. There have been no arrests.
Enquiries continue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.