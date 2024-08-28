A police pursuit on the A12 in Romford ended in a collision involving a marked police car and another vehicle on the evening of Tuesday, August 27. The incident occurred at approximately 6.50pm on Tuesday 27th August 2024, as officers were engaged in an active pursuit.

police pursuit ends in collision on a12 in romford; three arrested

Emergency services were quickly on the scene following the collision, and three males from the pursued vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance. All three have since been arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the offences for which they were being pursued.

Despite the severity of the collision, no officers required hospital treatment. The condition of the arrested individuals has not been officially confirmed, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police Service has informed the Directorate of Professional Standards, which will be reviewing the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and subsequent collision as part of standard procedure in incidents involving police vehicles.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as enquiries continue.

The A12, a major road in the area, experienced significant traffic disruption following the collision, with delays reported as emergency services worked at the scene. The road has since been cleared, and traffic has returned to normal.