Greater Manchester Police are urgently hunting a man in connection with a sexual offence that took place in the summer of 2025. Detectives have released images and are pleading for the public’s help to identify him.

Tattoo Clue May Crack the Case

One of the key details is a distinctive tattoo on the man’s left hand—police hope this will jog someone’s memory and lead to a breakthrough.

How to Help

If you recognise the man or have information, call police on 101, quoting reference 446 of 2/2/2026.

You can also submit tips online.

Tips can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.