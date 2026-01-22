Watch Live

POLICE CONCERNS Police Race to ID Mystery Woman Spotted in Birmingham

  Updated: 15:20
  22 January 2026

West Midlands Police have launched an urgent appeal to identify a vulnerable woman last seen in Birmingham’s Handsworth area. Officers are worried about her welfare and want to make sure she’s safe.

Seen on Putney Road Last Wednesday Night

The woman was spotted on Putney Road between 9:30pm and 10pm on Wednesday, 21 January. She’s described as mixed ethnicity, with long, curly black hair. At the time, she wore a light-coloured dress, a white jacket, and black knee-high boots, carrying a handbag.

Officers Plead for Public Help

Despite early efforts, police haven’t been able to identify her. They’re keen to speak with the woman to check on her well-being.

Anyone who recognises her or has info should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or use the Live Chat on their website. Quote log number 5561-210126.

You can also pass tips anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

